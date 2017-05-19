Martyr's Family On Indefinite Fast, Wants UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Village

Family members of Sepoy Sudhesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir last year, today sat on an indefinite fast, demanding the chief minister's visit to Pansukha Milak village. Villagers and family members of Mr Kumar, who laid down his life on October 16, 2016, sat on a fast in the village, claiming that despite promises by BJP leaders, none of them visited the family."We were promised sanction for a petrol pump, construction of a road and memorial in the village and renaming a village primary school in Sudesh's name by the BJP leaders, but none of the promises have been met," Sudesh's brother Manoj Kumar said.Another brother of the martyr, Anil Kumar, said that they had lost trust in local leaders and that was why they were demanding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them. Sudesh's wife Kavita, mother Santosh Kumari, father Brahmpal Singh, Anil Kumar, and a number of villagers began their indefinite fast.The family had earlier too refused to perform the last rites till the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav visited them.Sudesh, who was from Sambhal district, was killed when Pakistani Army fired on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.