Manohar Parrikar For Goa Chief Minister Again? The BJP Doesn't Say No

The BJP does not rule out the return of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as Goa chief minister, with senior party sources saying today that all "doors are open." Mr Parrikar, they said, remains the face of the party, which he led to victory in the state in the last assembly elections. Goa will vote for a new government on February 4 and votes will be counted on March 11 along with four other states."Let us cross the bridge when it comes. (Nitin) Gadkariji has said what we wanted to say," said Mr Parrikar in capital Panaji today, on intense speculation after union minister Nitin Gadkari said yesterday that the next Goa chief minister "can either be from the elected representatives or we can even send (someone) from the Centre," if the BJP retains the state.Manohar Parrikar, 61, had been Chief Minister for a little over two years in his third stint in that post, when he was pulled out of Goa in late 2014 to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet as Defence Minister, replacing Arun Jaitley, who had held additional charge of the crucial ministry for several months.In his state, Mr Parrikar remains the BJP's tallest leader and its most popular face. Laxmikant Parsekar, who succeeded him as Chief Minister was handpicked by Mr Parrikar to take his place when he moved to Delhi. Mr Parrikar is often referred to as the "super Chief Minister" in Goa.The Defence Minister has made frequent trips to Goa in recent weeks to campaign and plan the party's strategy and, sources said, he is expected to spend about 20 to 25 days off and on in the state till the elections.By projecting Mr Parrikar, the BJP hopes to consolidate its voters in what is seen as a tough fight for the ruling party to retain a majority.Regional party and ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP parted ways with the BJP last week. The MGP, which had contested the last Goa elections as a pre-poll partner of the BJP, has said it plans to field candidates in about 22 seats and is expected to cut into the BJP's votes.Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party too is contesting the Goa elections for the first time this year and has named a former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress is yet to decide whether it will tie up with other parties or fight the Goa elections alone.