Manohar Lal Khattar For Empowering People To Get Government Work Done While At Home

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today emphasised the need to evolve a system through which the people can get their government work done while being at home.Also, the property registration system should be simplified so that the people do not have to visit government offices for that purpose.The CM today launched 'e-Bhoomi' portal, a land purchase website for government projects, developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Chandigarh today, an official release said.HSIIDC Managing Director Sudhir Rajpal said the portal would also handle voluntary offers for sale of land to the government which would help the state government in preparing its own land bank.He said the state government has approved a policy on the purchase of land voluntarily offered to be sold the government for development projects.He said the HSIIDC has been mandated as designated agency for the online portal and consultancy support for implementing the policy.He said the 'e-Bhoomi' portal is a transparent mechanism and would prevent distress sale of land by the farmers as the government would be their potential partner.It would also provide an opportunity to the land owners to get involved in the decision-making process while locating sites for development projects and ensure hassle-free land procurement by the departments.He said that public notice and advertisement would be released by the indenting department for land procurement and the offers could be made within a period of 30 days.The landowners would have the option to input details in Hindi also and get the acknowledgment of the application through SMS or Email. Unique Service Request number would also be generated for tracking by land owners or land aggregators.Mr Rajpal said a Committee of Secretaries would scrutinise the proposal of Indenting Department for purchase of land.After finalisation of the decision to purchase land by the High Powered Land Purchase Committee, the information would be uploaded on the portal, he said.