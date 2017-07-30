Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation in his radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat

Monsoon is enjoyable but this season also leads to floods. We are doing everything to help in relief & rehabilitation.

A 24x7 control room helpline number 1078 is functioning continuously to deal with the flood situation.

Like always, I seek ideas and suggestions from people. This time, I have got lot of calls and letters on GST.

It has been one month since GST was implemented and its benefits can be seen already.

I feel very happy when a poor person writes to say how because of GST prices of various items essential for him have come down.

The Goods and Services Tax has truly transformed the economy.

GST is Good and Simple Tax. Its positive impact on our economy in a short span can be a case study for economists worldwide. It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions taken by both Centre & States.

The Goods and Services Tax is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture.

The month of August has seen historic movements in India. On August 1, 1920, the Non-Cooperation movement had started. The Quit India movement, which is also known as 'August Kranti' began on August 9, 1942, and on August 15, 1947 India got its Independence.

Starting from 1857, we saw so many movements for India's freedom.

We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during 'Quit India' and we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP & Dr. Lohia who took part in it.

In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi.

Today, we do not have to die for the nation. We have to live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress.

When I speak on 15th August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am merely the medium. It is the people whose voice is resonating.

Our festivals also bring economic opportunities for the poor. Festivals are directly connected with the upliftment of the poor. It drives their economic activities. Festivals light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of the poor.

In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can't win some people don't even respect basic decencies.

But, the way India supported the women's cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team's accomplishment.

