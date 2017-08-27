Mann Ki Baat: ‘Don't Bargain With Small Shopkeepers,’ Suggests PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said people have a habit of bargaining for small amounts with vegetable sellers, small shopkeepers, autorickshaw drivers

All India | | Updated: August 27, 2017 13:47 IST
Mann Ki Baat: 'Don't Bargain With Small Shopkeepers,' Suggests PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said the people who haggle with the poor don't hesitate to pay bills at restaurants.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people not to bargain over petty amounts with small shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and autorickshaw drivers.

PM Modi said the people who haggle do not hesitate to pay bills at restaurants. 

"Not just this. When we go to a showroom to buy a sari, we don't bargain. But when it comes to the poor, we just cannot resist bargaining," PM Modi said on his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said people have a habit of bargaining for small amounts with vegetable sellers, small shopkeepers, autorickshaw drivers and in fact anyone who earns through sheer hard work. 

"Two or five rupees do not make any difference, but has anyone thought how such petty habits hurt the poor?”

"Have you ever wondered what a poor man goes through?" PM Modi asked and added that the poor feel hurt when their honesty is being questioned. 
 

Prime Minister Narendra ModiMann Ki Baat

