Manmohan Singh To Release Congress Punjab Manifesto Tomorrow

The Congress is all set to hit top gear in poll bound Punjab tomorrow as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will release the party's manifesto for the state here tomorrow coupled with parallel releases at Chandigarh and district level.On Tuesday, the Congress is expecting the high profile joining of ex BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is likely to contest assembly elections in the state.Congress manifesto for Punjab will be released by the former PM at party headquarters here in the presence of top state leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singhand Rajinder Bhattal, the chairperson of the manifesto drafting panel of Punjab Congress.State unit vice president Manpreet Badal, who was chairman of the manifesto drafting committee, will do a simultaneous release of the document in Chandigarh with senior Punjab leaders such as ex CLP leader Sunil Jakhar, former minister Preneet Kaur and Lok Sabha MP Santokh Choudhry doing district level releases at Patiala, Bathinda and Jalandhar respectively.Various measures for the welfare of farmers, dalits and other sections of society are likely to be promised in the manifesto which the party has been working on for many months now.Amarinder Singh had earlier met former prime minister Manmohan Singh to seek time for the document release.