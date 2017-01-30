Manmohan Singh Helped Vijay Mallya, Alleges BJP: 10 Points On Controversy

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh helped tycoon Vijay Mallya get loans, the BJP alleged today (File photo)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh helped liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya get loans even when he had failed to clear crores in dues, the BJP alleged today, citing letters that have been reported in the media. The BJP quoted from a news report that said that after Mr Mallya allegedly wrote to Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in 2011 and 2013, the Congress-led UPA-government facilitated loans to the businessman's now defunct Kingfisher Airlines from a consortium of banks. The alleged Mallya letters have triggered a political row just a day before the Budget session.
Here are the 10 developments of the story:
"From where did Vijay Mallya procure such funds? Was sinking ship (Congress) helping sinking airline (Kingfisher)," questioned BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
The BJP also implied the role of "10 Janpath (Congress president Sonia Gandhi)" in pulling strings and said: "Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should come out in public to say at whose behest the loans were sanctioned to Kingfisher Airline."
The Congress shot back, accusing the BJP-led government of helping the businessman duck the law.
"The real question to be asked is who permitted Mr Mallya to escape? Who pardoned the loan? Didn't the BJP vote for him and bring him to the Rajya Sabha?" said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The allegations revolve around letters allegedly written by Mr Mallya to Dr Singh, which, according to the BJP, proves that the businessman asked for help to secure loans and got it.
"Certain emails, letters and correspondence will expose these hands. Again and again, the kind indulgence of the then PM was sought by Mallya," said Mr Patra.
Even though the loans were not repaid, Mr Mallya was granted loans again and again.
Mr Mallya flew to Britain in March last year in the middle of efforts by banks to recover nearly 9,000 crores in unpaid loans to Kingfisher.
Indian agencies have since made several attempts to bring back the businessman, who faces court warrants. Mr Mallya has said he is living in "forced exile".