Manmohan Singh Helped Vijay Mallya, Alleges BJP: 10 Points On Controversy

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh helped tycoon Vijay Mallya get loans, the BJP alleged today (File photo)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh helped liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya get loans even when he had failed to clear crores in dues, the BJP alleged today, citing letters that have been reported in the media. The BJP quoted from a news report that said that after Mr Mallya allegedly wrote to Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in 2011 and 2013, the Congress-led UPA-government facilitated loans to the businessman's now defunct Kingfisher Airlines from a consortium of banks. The alleged Mallya letters have triggered a political row just a day before the Budget session.