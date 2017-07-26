Manju Shette Case: Six Women Jail Officials Seek Bail

A day after police informed the Bombay High Court that Byculla jail inmate Manju Shette died after falling in the toilet, six jail officials arrested on charge of her murder on Tuesday moved bail application in the sessions court.In the bail application filed through their lawyer Pankaj Bafna, the arrested officials contended that they need bail as they have small children to look after.They have also said that contrary to the claim that rod was inserted in Shette's private parts the investigation found nothing of that sort.Mr Bafna said the complainant and other inmates are continuously changing statement."The police yesterday told the Bombay High Court that it was a case of accident and not murder on this ground we have sought bail," said Mr Bafna.Manisha Pokharkar, Wasima Shaikh, Shital Shegokar, Surekha Gulve, Aarti Shingne and Bindu Naikade were arrested last month for assaulting Shette and causing her death.The court is likely to hear the plea on August 4. Shette (45), serving life sentence, died in hospital on June 23 after she was allegedly beaten up by the jail staff.