Manipur Elections 2017: Voting In March, To Be Held In Two Phases

Here is a ready reckoner for the Manipur Assembly elections 2017.
- Elections will be held on March 4 and March 8
- Results will be announced on March 11
- Number of seats: 60
- Ruling party: Congress
The results of Assembly Election 2012
- Congress: 42 seats
- Trinamool Congress: 7 seats
- Manipur State Congress Party: 5 seats
- Naga People's Front: 4 seats
- Others: 2 seats
The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2014
- Congress: 2 seats
The land locked state is currently under an economic blockade called by the United Naga Council - the top group of the Naga tribes in Manipur over the state government's decision of creation of seven new districts, which has already crossed 70 days. The Nagas claim the creation of seven districts is a ploy for electoral gains by the state's Congress government led by Okram Ibobi Singh. The BJP has supported the claim. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has pointed out that it is the "constitutional duty of the state government" to restore normalcy.