Manipur Elections 2017: Voting In March, To Be Held In Two Phases

Manipur Assembly Election 2017 date has been announced by the Election Commission. Assembly elections in Manipur will be held in two phases -- on March 4 and 8 -- in which a bitter tussle is expected between the ruling Congress and the BJP. The BJP, which won the elections in Assam last year, is hoping to unseat the Congress. Ahead of the elections, the state has witnessed largescale unrest over issues including the inner-line permit system, creation of seven new districts and the demand by various groups to be named as scheduled tribes. The results of the elections will be announced on March 11.



Here is a ready reckoner for the Manipur Assembly elections 2017. Elections will be held on March 4 and March 8

Results will be announced on March 11

Number of seats: 60

Ruling party: Congress

The results of Assembly Election 2012 Congress: 42 seats

Trinamool Congress: 7 seats

Manipur State Congress Party: 5 seats

Naga People's Front: 4 seats

Others: 2 seats

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2014 Congress: 2 seats

The land locked state is currently under an economic blockade called by the United Naga Council - the top group of the Naga tribes in Manipur over the state government's decision of creation of seven new districts, which has already crossed 70 days. The Nagas claim the creation of seven districts is a ploy for electoral gains by the state's Congress government led by Okram Ibobi Singh. The BJP has supported the claim. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has pointed out that it is the "constitutional duty of the state government" to restore normalcy.



