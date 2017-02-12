Manipur Elections 2017: Irom Sharmila's 'Down To Earth' Campaign In Chief Minister Home Turf

EMAIL PRINT Manipur Elections 2017: Irom Sharmila will contest against Manipur Chief Minister at his turf, Thoubal. Thoubal: is busy with campaigning these days and aiding her in the venture is good old bicycle. The 44-year-old has ditched the usual car entourages that leaders in most states campaign in and taken to pedaling her way to reach out to people in Thoubal - the home turf of state Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. Thoubal, 45 kilometres away from Manipur's capital Imphal, is one of the nine districts of the north Indian state voting for assembly elections on March 4 and March 8.



Ms Sharmila, who recently launched her party



"Here, I am meeting local communities. They are happy and positive about my new step. They want to see change and they are fed up of the Congress," said Ms Sharmila.



Unlike for Mr Singh, Thoubal is not home to her but many have warmed up to her egalitarian ways. Wider public sentiment however still remains divided between the leaders.



Supporters of Ms Sharmila look at her as someone capable of bringing in change, while those with Mr Singh believe that in the end it is only him who will win. "Ibobi has won several times. But, now with Sharmila we feel there can be a real change. With her fight against AFSPA in the assembly, situation might improve," said a local voter Kamala Devi.



"We have heard about three candidates but it is Ibobi Singh who is going to win," reacted a Thoubal resident Ashok Singh.



After Ms Sharmila ended a 16-year-long fast in protest against alleged army atrocities in Manipur two months ago, she had vowed to continue her crusade politically, also stating that she would take on Mr Singh who is the Chief Minister of the state since 2002.



Then, she had received both flak and praise for her move to end the fast, but she chose to embark on the journey undeterred. People from her party also believe that her style of campaign is quite "unlike the regular netas".



"She does not believe in flag festoons, posters or big rallies. The down-to-earth leader goes around the constituency, meets people and understands their issues," said James Mayengbam, one of the top functionaries of PRAJA.



The party plans to field at least 20 candidates in the upcoming polls, but have named only five yet.



