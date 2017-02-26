Manipur Elections 2017: Irom Sharmila Picks A David vs Goliath Fight For Thoubal

Manipur elections 2017: Iron Lady Irom Sharmila is contesting from Thoubal seat.

With just one week left for Manipur elections, Thoubal is right now the most keenly watched seat in the assembly polls where activist-turned-politician Irom Sharmila is taking on three-time Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh. Far from being dismissive of her, he says, he too began his political career as an independent. But Irom Sharmila wants to be the Chief Minister now."I want to be Chief Minister of Manipur and bring real democracy and real true relationship between people and ruler," said Irom Sharmila on her campaign trail. She is single minded. But her party- Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) - has fielded candidates in only three out of 60 seats. So the math doesn't add up. And her meetings in people's courtyards or at street corners are thinly attended.Congress rallies are, in contrast, packed. At an inauguration of some Congress candidates, where Ibobi Singh was present, the turnout was huge. Reversed parallels of David versus Goliath are hard to miss.Mr Ibobi Singh, however, is diplomatic. Even his voters respect Irom Sharmila for her valiant fight against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in the state. "Everybody has the right to contest an election. She is my sister, Irom Sharmila. She is most welcome. Let the people decide," said Ibobi Singh.But voters are divided, and sharply. One of them said he had no idea who she was. "I have heard her name but I have never seen her or heard people talking about her," a young man said. Another man, however, is sure Irom Sharmila will win. "Ibobi will lose," he says.Even Irom Sharmila's own party PRJA is talking of moral victory and the next polls. "She has struggled campaigning in Thoubal for various reasons. But this is just our first foray into electoral politics. Five years later, I am quite confident we are going to be a much larger party," Erendro Leichombam, convenor and candidate of the party said.A Manipuri tradition is for voters to bring gifts to candidates - rice, vegetables and such. These gifts are pouring in at Congress meetings. Irom Sharmila may not care for this feudal tradition of gifts but she needs votes. She is cycling on. But the ride seems uphill.Manipur will vote in two phases on March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.