Manipur Elections 2017: BJP, Congress Field Equal Number Of Candidates With Criminal Cases

March 04, 2017
Manipur Elections 2017: Both Congress and BJP have 21 candidates with criminal cases against them.

Manipur gears up for its first of the two phased elections today. A little more than half its total constituencies, 38, go to polls today. The north-eastern state has 60 assembly constituencies. Today, the fate of 168 candidates will be tested. Rest of the 22 constituencies will see leaders fight it out in second phase that is scheduled four days later on March 8. 1,643 polling stations have been set up in areas spread over Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

In the run-up to the elections, all political parties in their campaigns mainly focused on the continuing economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council and the state government's inability to break it. This invited corruption cases against some leaders in the state too. BJP leaders also levelled corruption charges against the Congress government and its inability to provide basic amenities to the people of the state, particularly the supply of potable water. The Congress countered, saying the government during its 15-year rule implemented several development projects and improved the power supply.

According to data provided by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), national parties Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have fielded most number of candidates with criminal cases slapped against them. Figures reveal that both parties have 21 candidates with criminal record. The ADR research team analysed 38 independent candidates in Manipur and found that none of the leaders had declared a criminal case against them.
 
Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 1
 
PartyTotal number of candidates analysedCandidates with Declared criminal Cases
BJP3721
Congress3821
National Peoples Party125
North East India Development Party82
NCP62
Manipur National Democratic Front101
Naga Peoples Front41
Others141
IND380
TOTAL16754
Source : ADR
 

