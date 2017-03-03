NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Manipur Elections 2017: 29 Crorepati Candidates In Fray In Phase 2

All India | | Updated: March 03, 2017 00:41 IST
The average assets per candidate contesting is Rs 1.33 crore.

New Delhi:  As many as 29 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the second phase of Manipur assembly elections to be held on March 8, Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR said in its latest report.

Manipur Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 98 candidates from 13 political parties, including five national parties, four state parties, four unrecognised
parties and nine independent candidates who are contesting in the second phase.

Out of the 98 candidates analysed, 29 are crorepatis.

Among party wise crorepati candidates, Delhi-based ADR said that 10 of 22 fielded by INC, 8 of 22 from BJP, one of seven from NPP, five of 11 from Naga Peoples Front, one of four from Manipur National Democratic Front and two Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 22 INC candidates is Rs 3.11 crore, 22 BJP candidates (Rs 1.29 crore), 7 NPP candidates (Rs 38.02 lakh), 5 LJP candidates (Rs 37.58 lakh), 6 AITC candidates (Rs 6.97 lakh), 11 Naga Peoples Front (Rs 90.37 lakh), 2 CPI candidates (Rs 24.25 lakh) and 9 Independent candidates (Rs 1.40 crore), it added.

The top five richest candidates contesting in the second phase are Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of INC with total assets worth over Rs 36 crore followed by Independent R Haba Pao (Rs 8 crore), Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh of BJP (Rs 6 crore), INC's Jangamlung Panmei (Rs 5 crore) and Moirangthem Okendro also from INC (Rs 5 crore).

 
Party wise break up of Rich Candidates- Phase 2
PartyTotal number of candidates analysed No of Rich Candidates
INC2210
BJP228
NAGA PEOPLES FRONT115
MANIPUR NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC FRONT 4 1 25%41
NCP11
PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE 1 1 100%11
NATIONAL PEOPLES PARTY 7 1 14%71
IND92
OTHER210
Total9829
Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

