Manipur Election Results 2017 Live: Congress Rule Challenged By A Formidable BJP

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 11, 2017 07:39 IST
Manipur election results 2017 updates: BJP will look to wrest control from Congress today.

The Congress under Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is facing its toughest challenge yet after a 15-year rule, the results of which will be declared today. The state with 60 assembly seats had a rather unusual election this time with at least one constituency voting thrice following reports of poll rigging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to end an economic blockade led by the United Naga Front which has crippled the state's transport and deprived it of essential supplies. The BJP has accused the Congress of orchestrating the protests calling it "the handiwork of Chief Minister".

The BJP, which has its best chance of wresting control of the insurgency-hit Northeastern state in years, is also challenged by debutant Irom Sharmila, the activist who last year ended an iconic 16-year long fast against alleged army excesses facilitated by the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA, and joined politics pledging to bring change through governance. Her party has the support of the Left and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.
 

The political debutante Irom Sharmila had said that muscle, money and influence has been openly used by parties to sway votes.





