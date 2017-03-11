Manipur Election Result 2017: Counting Begins For 60 Seats

Counting of votes for 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly began at 8 AM in 11 venues spread across the state.The entire state has been put under tight security blanket and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed near all counting halls, officials said.Elections in the state were held in two phases on March 4 and 8. Both phases witnessed record voting of 84 and 89 per cent respectively.Chief Electoral Officer V K Dewangan said despite logistical difficulties due to the ongoing economic blockade elections were completed smoothly.