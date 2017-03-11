Manipur Election Result 2017: Counting Begins For 60 Seats

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2017 08:47 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manipur Election Result 2017: Counting Begins For 60 Seats

Manipur Election Results 2017: Elections in the state were held in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Imphal:  Counting of votes for 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly began at 8 AM in 11 venues spread across the state.

The entire state has been put under tight security blanket and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed near all counting halls, officials said.

Elections in the state were held in two phases on March 4 and 8. Both phases witnessed record voting of 84 and 89 per cent respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer V K Dewangan said despite logistical difficulties due to the ongoing economic blockade elections were completed smoothly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READLive Assembly Election Result 2017: UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur
Manipur election results 2017counting

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Election ResultsUttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoaElections 2017MeerutJalalabadKairana

................................ Advertisement ................................