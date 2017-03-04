Manipur Election 2017: List Of Rich Candidates In Phase 1

Manipur polls 2017: Thirty eight out of the 60 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase.

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates- Phase 1 Party Total number of candidates analysed No of Rich Candidates BJP 38 4 Congress 37 2 Manipur National Democratic Front 10 1 NCP 6 1 OTHERS 76 0 TOTAL 167 8 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

Thirty eight out of the 60 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of the Manipur assembly elections that will take place today. The election is billed as a major test for Chief Minister Okram Ibobi of the Congress party, whose party is fighting the anti-incumbency wave as it completes 15 years in power in the state.Manipur Election Watch and the ADR analysed 167 candidates who will try their luck in the first phase. Eight candidates were found to have assets over Rs 1 crore. The BJP has fielded four crorepati candidates - the most by any party. Two candidates contesting on Congress ticket were found to be crorepatis. The Democratic Front and the NCP has fielded 1 crorepati candidate each.The campaigning for the first phase saw national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing multiple rallies throughout the state. During campaigning, there were bitter exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over the ongoing economic blockade in the state and the Naga Peace Accord.The Naga Peace Accord was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Centre in August, 2015.The economic blockade has led to shortage of essential commodities, especially fuel, in the land-locked state. The blockade in place since November 16, 2016 was imposed by the United Naga Council in protest against the state government's decision to carve out seven new districts from the existing ones.The second and final phase of the Assembly polls is scheduled on March 8 and the results will be declared on March 11.