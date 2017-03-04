NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Manipur Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 1

Edited by | Updated: March 04, 2017 03:12 IST
Manipur Elections 2017: 38 constituencies go to poll today. (Representational Image)

New Delhi:  The first of two-phase election for Manipur assembly takes place today. The state's 38 constituencies go to poll today. The remaining 22 constituencies go to the polls on March 8. Chief Election Officer VK Dewangan said all preparations have been made to conduct incident-free polling in the 1,643 polling stations in these constituencies. There are 168 candidates in the fray for these polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party contesting all 60 seats in the entire state. The ruling Congress fielded 59 candidates. The current chief minister, Okram Ibobi Singh is from Congress who has been leading Manipur assembly for three terms.

Among key candidates contesting today, are Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh from Khundrakpam, Nongthombam Biren Singh from the BJP and the Chief Minister's nephew Okram Henry. BJP's state President Thounaojam Chaoba Singh also fights election today.

Votes will counted for Manipur's elections on March 11.
 

Heavyweights - Phase 1

Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
14001KhundrakpamThokchom Lokeshwar SinghCongressSpeaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly
14002HeingangNongthombam Biren SinghBJPSpokesperson and Co-convener of Election Management Committee and Former National level Footballer
14009ThangmeibandErendro LeichombamPRJAConvenor of Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance
14015WangkheiOkram HenryCongressHe is the Nephew of Okram Ibobi Singh
14024NambolThounaojam Chaoba SinghBJPState President and Former Union Minister
14026BishnupurGovindas KonthoujamCongressSitting MLA and Minister of Commerce and Industries
14015WangkheiYumkham Erabot SinghBJPormer Congress Minister now a Senior BJP Leader. One of the front runners for the CM candidate.

 

