Manipur Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 1

Manipur Elections 2017: 38 constituencies go to poll today. (Representational Image)

Heavyweights - Phase 1 Const No Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 14001 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh Congress Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly 14002 Heingang Nongthombam Biren Singh BJP Spokesperson and Co-convener of Election Management Committee and Former National level Footballer 14009 Thangmeiband Erendro Leichombam PRJA Convenor of Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance 14015 Wangkhei Okram Henry Congress He is the Nephew of Okram Ibobi Singh 14024 Nambol Thounaojam Chaoba Singh BJP State President and Former Union Minister 14026 Bishnupur Govindas Konthoujam Congress Sitting MLA and Minister of Commerce and Industries 14015 Wangkhei Yumkham Erabot Singh BJP ormer Congress Minister now a Senior BJP Leader. One of the front runners for the CM candidate.

The first of two-phase election for Manipur assembly takes place today. The state's 38 constituencies go to poll today. The remaining 22 constituencies go to the polls on March 8. Chief Election Officer VK Dewangan said all preparations have been made to conduct incident-free polling in the 1,643 polling stations in these constituencies. There are 168 candidates in the fray for these polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party contesting all 60 seats in the entire state. The ruling Congress fielded 59 candidates. The current chief minister, Okram Ibobi Singh is from Congress who has been leading Manipur assembly for three terms.Among key candidates contesting today, are Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh from Khundrakpam, Nongthombam Biren Singh from the BJP and the Chief Minister's nephew Okram Henry. BJP's state President Thounaojam Chaoba Singh also fights election today.Votes will counted for Manipur's elections on March 11.