Manipur Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 1

New Delhi: The first of two-phase election for Manipur assembly takes place today. The state's 38 constituencies go to poll today. The remaining 22 constituencies go to the polls on March 8. Chief Election Officer VK Dewangan said all preparations have been made to conduct incident-free polling in the 1,643 polling stations in these constituencies. There are 168 candidates in the fray for these polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party contesting all 60 seats in the entire state. The ruling Congress fielded 59 candidates. The current chief minister, Okram Ibobi Singh is from Congress who has been leading Manipur assembly for three terms.
Among key candidates contesting today, are Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh from Khundrakpam, Nongthombam Biren Singh from the BJP and the Chief Minister's nephew Okram Henry. BJP's state President Thounaojam Chaoba Singh also fights election today.
Votes will counted for Manipur's elections on March 11.
|Const No
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|Profile
|14001
|Khundrakpam
|Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh
|Congress
|Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly
|14002
|Heingang
|Nongthombam Biren Singh
|BJP
|Spokesperson and Co-convener of Election Management Committee and Former National level Footballer
|14009
|Thangmeiband
|Erendro Leichombam
|PRJA
|Convenor of Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance
|14015
|Wangkhei
|Okram Henry
|Congress
|He is the Nephew of Okram Ibobi Singh
|14024
|Nambol
|Thounaojam Chaoba Singh
|BJP
|State President and Former Union Minister
|14026
|Bishnupur
|Govindas Konthoujam
|Congress
|Sitting MLA and Minister of Commerce and Industries
|14015
|Wangkhei
|Yumkham Erabot Singh
|BJP
|ormer Congress Minister now a Senior BJP Leader. One of the front runners for the CM candidate.