Manipur Election 2017: How To Check Constituency-Wise Voter List Online

New Delhi: The first phase of the Manipur assembly elections will take place today. Thirty eight out of 60 assembly seats will go to polls in this phase.
The election is billed as a major test for Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, who is fighting the anti-incumbency wave as his party completes 15 years in power in the state.
Star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh held multiple rallies for this phase. During campaigning, there were bitter exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over the ongoing economic blockade in the state and the Naga Peace Accord.
The Naga Peace Accord, also called the "framework agreement", was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Centre in August, 2015.
Manipur has seen economic blockade since November 1, 2016, leading to shortage of essential commodities, especially fuel, in the land-locked state.
The blockade, imposed by the United Naga Council in protest against the state government's decision to carve out seven new districts from the existing ones, has become a major poll plank in the north-eastern state.
To check the constituency-wise voter list and your polling station, you can log on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.
You can also download their mobile app from the website.
Here's the list of constituency polling today:
|Constituency
|Constituency No.
|Kundrakpam
|1
|Heingang
|2
|Khurai
|3
|Khetrigao
|4
|Thongju
|5
|Keirao
|6
|Andro
|7
|Lamlai
|8
|Thangmeiband
|9
|Uripok
|10
|Sagolband
|11
|Keisamthong
|12
|Singjamei
|13
|Yaiskul
|14
|Wangkhei
|15
|Sekmai(SC)
|16
|Lamsang
|17
|Konthoujam
|18
|Patsoi
|19
|Langthabal
|20
|Naoriya Pakhanglakpa
|21
|Wangoi
|22
|Mayang Imphal
|23
|Nambol
|24
|Oinam
|25
|Bishenpur
|26
|Moirang
|27
|Thanga
|28
|Kumbi
|29
|Saikul(ST)
|46
|Kangpokpi
|50
|Saitu(ST)
|51
|Tipaimukh(ST)
|55
|Thanlon(ST)
|56
|Henglep(ST)
|57
|Churachandpur(ST)
|58
|Saikot(ST)
|59
|Singhat(ST)
|60
The second and final phase of the Assembly polls is scheduled on March 8 and the results will be declared on March 11.