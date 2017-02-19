Manipur Election 2017: AAP Lawmaker Bhagwant Mann Donates Month's Salary To Irom Sharmila's Party

Bhagwant Mann, who donated his salary to Irom Sharmila's party, represents Sangrur in Lok Sabha.

I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her and appeal to everyone to support her. https://t.co/9uEXT1uMn6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2017

As a member of parliament m donating my one month salary to Irom Sharmila who is fighting against corrupt system n injustice in Manipur... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 19, 2017