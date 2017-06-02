Maneka Gandhi Rushed To Delhi From Pilibhit, Will Undergo Gall Bladder Surgery

Maneka Gandhi, Union Women Child Development Minister, was rushed to Delhi from her parliamentary constituency Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh after she complained of stomach pain and had to be admitted to a local government hospital. Ms Gandhi will undergo a gall bladder surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, a hospital official told news agency IANS."Manekaji is being brought to Delhi and will reach the AIIMS around 6.30 p.m. She will be admitted under general surgeon Anurag Srivastava. She will be examined and undergo a gall bladder surgery today (Friday) itself," the official told IANS.60-year-old Ms Gandhi had held a meeting with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police at Pilibhit this morning, after which she went to a guest house at Bisalpur road.She complained of stomach pain around 3 pm in Pilibhit, following which she was admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital there. An ultrasound detected stones in her gall bladder, District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said.