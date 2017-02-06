Man Who Buried Girlfriend Allegedly Also Killed Parents, Skulls Found

Das allegedly killed his parents in 2010 at their home in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and buried their bodies in the garden. On the weekend, police teams went to the house and found the remains of two bodies, which will be verified with a DNA test.
"I would want the harshest punishment for him. He is a vicious man. He moved with thorough planning and after murdering my daughter, he tried to erase all signs," Akanksha's shattered father told reporters in West Bengal's Bankura.
Das met 28-year-old Akanksha on a social networking site and told her he was an IIT graduate recently back from the US. He moved in with her in June.
In December, the two had a huge fight, after which Das allegedly strangled Akanksha. Das claims he suspected she was having an affair.
He allegedly placed her body in a metal box and poured concrete to create a mausoleum of sorts inside his bedroom. He covered the block with marble.
For days, he allegedly chatted online with Akanksha's family using her account.
When Akanksha went silent except for WhatsApp messages, her family reported her missing.
Last week, her mobile phone was tracked down to the home that she shared with Das. A neighbour had complained of a stench from the house, which Das first tried to pass off as dead rats.
The police say Das claimed at first that his mother was a police officer now based in the US and his father was a factory owner.
Confronted with discrepancies in his statements, Das finally broke down. On Thursday night, the police used large drills for three hours to dig out the body. The next day, Das was arrested and charged.
He is now expected to be charged with three murders, including those of his parents.