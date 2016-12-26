Collapse
Man Shot Dead By Suspected Terrorists In Baramulla

Updated: December 26, 2016 00:26 IST
The victim was shot near his residence at Bahrampora in Dangiwacha area of Baramulla.

Srinagar:  Suspected terrorists shot dead a person in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday night, police said.

Nazir Ahmad Mir was shot at by suspected terrorists near his residence at Bahrampora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, police said.



