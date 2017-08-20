Man Registers False Police Case Of Son's Abduction To Get Out Of Debt

A man who was under constant pressure by his relatives to pay back a sum of money he had borrowed from them, allegedly registered a false case of his son's abduction in Ghaziabad, in a bid to save his face.The accused, identified as Dheeraj Raghav, is posted in Shakur Basti in Delhi as a superintendent in railways, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh.Mr Raghav registered a complaint at Sahibabad police station on Friday, stating that his 21-year-old son Nikhil was kidnapped on a ransom of Rs 30 lakh, Mr Singh said.He presented a concocted story on how his son was kidnapped while he was on his scooty and that he had to pay Rs 30 lakh to the abductors after getting threat calls.On the basis of the complaint, police monitored CCTV footage of Karan Gate police post, the spot where Mr Raghav's son was allegedly kidnapped and dragged in a van, as stated in the complaint.However, the footage showed that Nikhil parked his scooty at a certain place and then left after some time but there were no signs of abduction in the video, police said.After a detailed probe, police found that Mr Raghav had borrowed Rs 30 lakh from his relatives for the construction of his house in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, a couple of months ago.Now his relatives were demanding their money back.To get rid of the payment, he devised the plan, Mr Singh said.After a firm interrogation of of the father-son duo today, they confessed that they had borrowed money to construct house and now their relatives were mounting pressure to get back the loan amount, Mr Singh said.An FIR under appropriate sections of IPC will be lodged against them for misguiding police and legal action will be initiated, he added.