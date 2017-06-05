Man Rapes Widow, Wife Shoots Video

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man while his wife filmed the act at their house in Khammam district of Telangana around three months ago, police said today.According to police, the complainant, a widow, was known to the accused G Satyanarayana and his middle-aged wife Vasantha.As per the complaint lodged recently by the woman, she used to regularly visit Satyanarayana and Vasantha at their house in Khammam."Around three months ago, she was offered beer and the trio consumed the same. Later, Satyanarayana sexually assaulted her in his house while his wife filmed the act on a mobile phone," the official said quoting the complaint.According to Khanapur Haveli police station sub-inspector Nagendra Chary, the complainant runs a fancy store and was given Rs 80,000 loan by Satyanarayana as they were maintaining good relations."However, after sexually assaulting her three months ago, Satyanarayana has been threatening the victim with the video and asking her to repeatedly participate in sex, which she claims she had refused," the sub-inspector said.A case was registered against Satyanarayana under section 376 (rape) and his wife under section 107 (abetment) of the IPC. They were also booked under relevant sections of IT Act, he said.Asked if the husband-wife duo were arrested or taken into custody, Chary said the investigation is on and police are verifying the allegations.