Man Poses For Photo Near Railway Track, Dies After Being Hit By Train

Posing for photos near a railway track turned tragic for a man who lost his life while his relative suffered injuries after they were hit by a passenger train in Secunderabad, a Government Railway Police official said today.The incident occurred on Sunday when Sampath Kumar, in his mid-30s, came to the city from Godavarikhani city and went to tracks along with his two relatives, GRP Secunderabad sub-inspector Nageswar Reddy said."The trio went near the tracks between Alwal and Bollarum railway stations. While Sampath and one of his relatives Sravan stood near the tracks, their another relative started clicking their photos with a mobile phone. After noticing a train approaching towards them their relative warned Sampath and Sravan to move aside from the tracks, but the duo insisted him to continue taking snaps when the train hit them," the officer said.While Sampath died on the spot, Mr Sravan has fractured one of his hands, he said, adding a case was registered.