Man Moves Top Court After Stopped From Clicking RBI Pics, Fined Rs 50,000

The top court took strong note of Arul Mozhi Selvan's bid to approach it and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for abusing the process of law and wasting judicial time.

All India | | Updated: July 07, 2017 21:38 IST
New Delhi:  A man moved the Supreme Court against the Reserve Bank of India after its guards stopped him from clicking pictures of the federal bank building in New Delhi.

The top court took strong note of Arul Mozhi Selvan's bid to approach it and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for abusing the process of law and wasting judicial time.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked him to deposit the cost with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The SCBA would use the money in upgrading its library, it said.

Mr Selvan was stopped from clicking pictures of the RBI building in central Delhi by the security guards.

He filed the petition against RBI alleging violation of his fundamental rights.

