"Charanjit, after killing Piara, climbed on the 'gumbad' (dome) of the gurudwara. It took a lot of effort to bring him down and arrest him," a police official said.

All India | | Updated: July 14, 2017 19:35 IST
Man Kills Gurudwara Sewadar, Climbs Dome To Avoid Arrest

Nihang Charanjit Singh slashed Nihang Piara Singh's neck with a sharp weapon. (Representational)

Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab:  The chief 'sewadar' of a Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib was allegedly killed inside the premises by a community member, who then perched himself on the structure's dome to evade arrest.

Nihang Charanjit Singh (40) slashed Nihang Piara Singh's (45) neck with a sharp weapon yesterday after a dispute, police said.

The dead man was the chief sewadar (religious volunteer) of the Gurdwara Bibangarh.

"Charanjit, after killing Piara, climbed on the 'gumbad' (dome) of the gurudwara. It took a lot of effort to bring him down and arrest him," a police official said.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the case, the official said, adding that the accused was being questioned.

