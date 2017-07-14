Man Kills Gurudwara Sewadar, Climbs Dome To Avoid Arrest

The chief 'sewadar' of a Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib was allegedly killed inside the premises by a community member, who then perched himself on the structure's dome to evade arrest.Nihang Charanjit Singh (40) slashed Nihang Piara Singh's (45) neck with a sharp weapon yesterday after a dispute, police said.The dead man was the chief sewadar (religious volunteer) of the Gurdwara Bibangarh."Charanjit, after killing Piara, climbed on the 'gumbad' (dome) of the gurudwara. It took a lot of effort to bring him down and arrest him," a police official said.Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the case, the official said, adding that the accused was being questioned.