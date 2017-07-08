Man Held In Connection With 1993 Mumbai Blasts

The Uttar Pradesh police Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) along with Gujarat police today arrested a man accused of smuggling arms and ammunition used in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, officials said.Twenty four years after the blasts rocked India's financial capital, Qadeer Ahmed was arrested from UP's Bijnore district, the police officials said."TADA accused Qadeer Ahmed (a resident of Najibabad in Bijnore district) allegedly played an important role in smuggling arms and ammunition supplied by Tiger Memon (one of the prime suspects in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which were later used in the Mumbai blasts," a UP ATS official said.IG, ATS, Aseem Arun, said that the arrest was made by the UP police in a joint operation with their Gujarat counterparts.Ahmed was arrested from Bijnore's Najijabad area, he said."He will be produced before a magistrate and taken to Gujarat on a transit remand," Mr Arun said.Currently, both the UP ATS and Gujarat police teams are interrogating Ahmed, he said.