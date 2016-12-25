Collapse
Man Detained At Goa Airport With 4.76 Lakh In New Notes

All India | | Updated: December 25, 2016 22:22 IST
Man Detained At Goa Airport With 4.76 Lakh In New Notes

The man had hidden 238 notes of Rs 2,000 in his jeans.

Panaji:  A passenger, hailing from Karnataka, was today detained at the Goa airport by the Customs and Central Excise officials, for allegedly possessing Rs 4.76 lakh cash in the new Rs 2,000 notes.

"The passenger was found with the cash during the checking at the departure gate. He had hidden 238 Rs 2,000 currency notes in the jeans and his hand baggage," a senior Customs and Central Excise official told reporters in Vasco.

The identity of the passenger is yet to be revealed.

"The passenger, hailing from Bhatkal, was on his way to Sharjah on a flight during morning hours when he was detained," he said, adding investigations were on.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

