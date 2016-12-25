Man Detained At Goa Airport With 4.76 Lakh In New Notes

"The passenger was found with the cash during the checking at the departure gate. He had hidden 238 Rs 2,000 currency notes in the jeans and his hand baggage," a senior Customs and Central Excise official told reporters in Vasco.
The identity of the passenger is yet to be revealed.
"The passenger, hailing from Bhatkal, was on his way to Sharjah on a flight during morning hours when he was detained," he said, adding investigations were on.
