Man Beaten To Death By Wife, Daughter In Haryana

A woman along with her 14-year-old daughter allegedly beat her husband to death with 'lathis' in Haryana's Atela Khurd village, the police said today.The victim was tied to a pillar in the verandah of the house and then beaten by the duo last night. The accused were also injured in a scuffle and have been hospitalised, they said.A case has been registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by the man's brother, the police said.The complainant said the victim was an alcoholic and used to beat his wife and he did the same yesterday, following which there was a scuffle, they said.The victim was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.