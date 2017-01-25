Collapse
Man Arrested While Trying To Smuggle Foreign Currency To Dubai

All India | | Updated: January 25, 2017 19:27 IST
A Customs official said they intercepted Mohammed Arab when he was about to fly to Dubai.

Mumbai:  The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs today arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency notes to Dubai.

"Examination of his hand baggage led to recovery of 1,59,000 UAE Dirhams, 6,000 Saudi Riyals and USD 20,000, altogether equivalent to Rs 43.15 lakh," the official said.

The notes were concealed in a specially created cavity inside a book. They were seized under the Customs Act and FEMA.



