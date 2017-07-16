Man Arrested For Using Forged Letters Of Sushma Swaraj For Helicopter Tickets

All India | | Updated: July 16, 2017 00:50 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Arrested For Using Forged Letters Of Sushma Swaraj For Helicopter Tickets

The accused sold these tickets in black market in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu:  A man has been arrested for allegedly using forged letters of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli-tickets to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine, police said in Jammu on Saturday.

The accused, Sandeep, sold these tickets in the black market in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

"Police has solved the forgery case regarding selling of heli-tickets to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in black market. The accused acquired these tickets through the quota based on forged letters of the office of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered against Sandeep at Katra police station.

SSP Reasi had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Sumir Kotwal, Additional SP Katra, to probe the matter.

 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIn 2008 BMW Hit-And-Run Case, Utsav Bhasin Gets 2 Years Jail
Sushma SwarajMata Vaishnodevi cave helicopter tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................