Police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who allegedly beheaded his wife over an argument.

All India | | Updated: June 12, 2017 22:57 IST
Man Allegedly Beheads Wife, Carries Her Head To Police Outpost And Surrenders

Police said the man has been sent to custody. (Representational)

Lakhimpur Kheri:  A man allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife in a fit of rage following an argument, the police said today. The 52-year-old man then walked to a police outpost, carrying the severed head of his wife, and surrendered, police officials said.

According to police, Usha Devi and her husband Ram Sewak had an argument over a family matter. "Sewak brutally killed his wife with a khurpa (shovel-like tool) and beheaded her. He then went to Behjam police outpost with his wife's severed head and surrendered. A case of murder has been lodged and Ram Sewak has been sent to custody," Neemgaon Station House Officer DK Singh said.

Mr Singh said the couple, residents of Behjam in the district, had gone to their fields today morning. "They had an argument following which Ram Sewak lost his cool and killed his wife. The villagers claimed that Ram Sewak was mentally unstable. But this is not proven," Mr Singh said.
 

