Man Accused Of Making Pornographic Video Gets Bail

A 44-year-old man, accused of making pornographic video of his ex-wife and circulating it online, has been granted bail by a Delhi court which said no fruitful purpose will be served by his further incarceration.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass granted the relief to the Ahmedabad resident, arrested in September last year, after noting that the probe in the case was complete.The case was lodged in March 2015 on the direction of the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala which alleged sexual videographic material involving women was being disseminated indiscriminately to the public through Internet-enabled services."Considering in totality of the facts and circumstances in the case that the accused is in judicial custody since September 24 last year, investigation is complete, charge-sheet has been filed, evidence is documentary in nature, the statements of witnesses have already been recorded, all these facts in my opinion leads to the conclusion that at this juncture no fruitful purpose would be served by further incarceration of the accused," the court said.The accused was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court, however, put several restrictions on the accused including that he will not leave the country without its prior permission and will not try to intimidate any person related to the case.In the bail plea, the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated and that the woman had not lodged any case against him for 11 years. The CBI had opposed the bail application saying that if released on bail, the accused might intimidate or threaten the alleged victim as he was an influential person.