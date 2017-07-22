Mamata Banerjee's Campaign To Dislodge BJP A 'Daydream', Says Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said Mamata Banerjee's call to 'oust BJP' was a "daydream" and it showed her "frustration and despair" at the growing support for the party. However, the Trinamoool Congress hit back saying that BJP was scared after seeing yesterday's massive turnout at the West Bengal chief minister's rally and her popularity."Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have so much popularity," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.Commenting on Banerjee's call at the rally yesterday to oust BJP from the country for its "failure on all fronts", Mr Javadekar said, "Modiji has a connect with the poor people of the country. So the poor is with us. We are getting stronger by the day, but we want to be humble".He said Ms Banerjee's tirade against the party "only demonstrated her frustration and despair as a growing number of people are coming to the BJP's fold every day in West Bengal. Her campaign to dislodge Modiji is a daydream," he said.He alleged that her only agenda was to speak against the BJP and the prime minister and also accused her of practising "divisive politics"."What is the most worrisome feature is that Mamataji is dividing societies, she is dividing communities," he claimed."This is not acceptable. Communal harmony is the essence of democracy. It is important in democracy," the HRD Minister said.He claimed that her regime was spreading poverty across West Bengal instead of distributing prosperity which was the motto of Centre.