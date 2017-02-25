Mamata Banerjee Saddened, Shocked Over Indian Engineer's Killing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed grief over the killing of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in an apparent hate crime in the US.The Trinamool Congress supremo said she does not support the "politics of hate.""Saddened and shocked at the incident of Indian engineer in Kansas USA, who was an unfortunate victim. We don't support the politics of hate," she said on Twitter.She said: "The world is one big family. People from different countries live in different nations. We must all understand this."Mr Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and Alok Madasani was injured when Adam W. Purinton, a white who earlier served in the US Navy, shot them at the Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas state, on Wednesday night.Adam reportedly got into an argument with the victims and hurled racial slurs. He yelled "get out of my country", "terrorist" before shooting them.