Mamata Banerjee Jumps Into EVM Controversy, Wants An All-Party Meeting

After BSP chief Mayawati and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVM), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the election commission should call for an all-party meeting on the issue.Drawing attention to a video clip in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is seen talking about EVM tampering, the Chief Minister said "I have not said anything. Subramanian Swamy is strong legally and what he has said should be considered and investigated.""Whether to accept or not accept these views is their choice but for this matter. the Election Commission should call a meeting with all political parties," Ms. Banerjee added.The chief minister clarified that she had heard the Election Commission's statement saying there is no such thing. "But I have also seen the version of Subramanian Swamy, a video clip. He was saying it can be tampered," she said, confirming that she believed that EVMs can be tampered with.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had alleged large scale tampering in EVMs soon after Assembly election results were announced on March 11, a charge that was echoed by Mr Kejriwal who added that this explained why the Aam Aadmi Party had received fewer votes in some seats than the strength of the party's volunteers. The Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad also appeared to support Ms Mayawati, pointing that since a large number of people had raised concerns, this "issue must be looked into".The CPI (M) is backing allegations of EVM tampering. "It is a long-held opinion that tampering of EVMs is not impossible but rather possible. The countries who started using EVMs have moved away. Scientists from abroad have confirmed that EVM tampering is possible," said CPI (M) lawmaker Sujan Chakraborty.