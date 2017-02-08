Mamata Banerjee Government To Get Into A New Business: Liquor Sale

While prohibition marches in Nitish Kumar's Bihar, the Bengal government has decided to start selling liquor wholesale through a corporation that is already in place. Though the two states share border, they could not be farther in their approach to liquor. Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cut down on dry days, enabling the sale of liquor all 365 days a year. In 2016, IMFL sales earned the state over Rs 4,000 crore. But the cash-strapped government wants more.But its latest move, to sell liquor through a corporation, has run foul of people who work in the liquor industry. On Tuesday, thousands of workers of the wholesale liquor industry marched through Kolkata with placards that read, "Rollback Corporation. Save the liquor industry".Arunava Bhattacharya, a worker in liquor wholesale sector, said, "We will be forced to live on the streets. We have families to take care of. Didi must think about us. So many will become jobless".Santosh, who is an office bearer in an association of liquor sales representatives, said, "17,000 people are in this trade. The government doesn't seem to know. We are holding the rally, so they know 17,000 livelihoods are at stake."There has been no comment from the government so far, not even from the finance minister Dr Amit Mitra. Industry insiders, however, warn that a monopoly will boomerang.Vikram Soni, Vice President, Bengal's IMFL Wholesaler Association said, "The government is hoping to make an additional Rs 150 crore. But we doubt it. Because huge expenses are needed to run the corporation, which they are not calculating. There is total miscalculation. The government needs to talk with us once. We tried but there was no response."