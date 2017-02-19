Budget
Collapse
Expand

Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Former CJI Altamas Kabir

All India | | Updated: February 19, 2017 18:10 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Former CJI Altamas Kabir

Mamata Banerjee expressed deep condolences at the sad demise of Altamas Kabir.

Kolkata:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed deep condolences at the sad demise of former Chief Justice of India, Altamas Kabir.

In her condolence message, Mamata Banerjee said with the passing away of Mr Kabir the country has lost a legal luminary.

"Condolences on the passing of fmr CJ Altamas Kabir ji. My thoughts with his family/colleagues. India & Bengal have lost a legal luminary," Ms Banerjee tweeted.
 
Mr Kabir, who was suffering from kidney ailment and related complications, died at 2.52 PM, a senior hospital official told Press Trust of India.

Born on July 19, 1948, Mr Kabir was enrolled as an advocate in 1973 and practised in the district court and the Calcutta High Court in Civil and Criminal sides.

He was appointed as a permanent judge in the Calcutta High Court on August 6, 1990.

Mr Kabir was thereafter appointed as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on March 1, 2005 and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on September 9, 2005.

Seven years later, he was appointed as the 39th Chief Justice of India, a post he held for 292 days.

The former Chief Justice of India is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, his son in-law Leon D'Souza said.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READISRO Tests India's Largest Cryogenic Engine For 400-Ton Rocket
Mamata BanerjeeAltamas KabirWest Bengal Chief Ministerformer Chief Justice of IndiaFormer CJI39th Chief Justice of India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL Auction 2017IPL 2017 Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................