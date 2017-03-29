Malaysian PM To Arrive In India Tomorrow, PM Modi Extends Welcome

All India | | Updated: March 29, 2017 18:37 IST
PM Mohammad Najib Abdul Razak will commence his visit from Chennai and will reach Delhi on March 31.

New Delhi:  Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak will undertake a visit to India from tomorrow, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said will give further boost to the bilateral relations.

"I'll be travelling to India for a 5-day visit. A country that's been our friend since 1957. Looking forward to meeting PM @narendramodi again," PM Najib tweeted.

Responding to this, PM Modi tweeted, "India is delighted to welcome you, Prime Minister. Your visit will further boost India-Malaysia ties."

PM Najib will commence his visit from Chennai and will reach Delhi on March 31.

PM Modi and PM Najib will hold substantive talks on April one which are expected to cover a range of issues, particularly focusing on enhancing business ties.

