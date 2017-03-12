Malala Receives Offer To Study At UK University

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has received an offer to study at a British university after applying to Oxford.Yousafzai made the announcement at an education conference in Birmingham. She said she received an offer, conditional of achieving three As in her A-Levels, to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE), reported the Guardian on Saturday.But Yousafzai kept quiet on where her next educational venture had come from, according to the report.Giving the final speech at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) annual conference, she said: "I'm studying right now.""I'm in year 13, I have my A-Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer, which is three As, so I need to get the three As, that's what my focus is right now, and I hope to continue my work and also continue my studies. And I'm really thankful to you all for your support for encouraging me for my mission. That's what makes me and keeps me so strong, so thank you so much for that, and thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak," she said.When the education campaigner finished her speech, the hundreds of delegates rose and gave her a standing ovation.She said that, alongside her degree, she would continue to work for the Malala Fund. "My goal is to make sure every child, girl and boy, they get the opportunity to go to school. It is their basic human right, so I will be working on that and I will never stop until I see the last child going to school," she said.The teenager also provoked laughter from the audience when she revealed she thought she was in trouble when she was called out of a chemistry class to be told she was the next Nobel Prize recipient. "She called me outside and I went and she said: 'You have won the Nobel peace prize.' So, it was a big surprise, and I said: 'Thank you'."