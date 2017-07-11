Malaika Arora, Why So Awesome? Pics From Her 'Favourite City'

A visit to Malaika Arora's Instagram is always a refreshing experience. The 43-year-old actress is switching continents as part of her vacation itinerary - she was in Europe last week and appears to have flown in to the US over the weekend and made a pit stop in New York City, which she says is her "favourite." She Instagrammed a photograph which looks very much like one from a traveller's diary, with the caption: "Perfect sunny day in my fav city." Malaika poses on the side-line of a busy NYC street thronged with yellow cabs. In the photo, Malaika looks uber-chic in a white tee and distressed denim shorts.
Meanwhile, Malaika also hung out with her photographer friend Pressy Nathan at her birthday celebrations. "In New York City with the b'day girl. Happy b'day Pressy Nathan, lots of love always and to many more girlie trips," Malaika captioned her pic with the friend.
Malaika's trip with girlfriends was preceded by what looks like a family vacation in Spanish island Mallorca. Malaika, who always offers glimpses of her fam-jam with the Khan-daan, delighted us once again sharing a glimpse of their family dinner in Spain. Malaika embarked on the tour right after Eid celebrations along with Arhaan, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz, who divorced in 2016, continue to be spotted at the same get-togethers and family meets. In the new pic, they can be seen sitting on either sides of the table.
Malaika Arora has starred in movies like Housefull, Welcome and the Dabangg series of films and is best known for dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui. Malaika was last seen as a judge on reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.