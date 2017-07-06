Malaika Arora Is Posting Selfies From Spain While We're Stuck Here

This picture from Malaika Arora's holiday in Spain is bound to make you envious. Malaika Arora, 43, is globetrotting since last week and her latest stopover is in Spain, where she soaked up some sun on a Spanish beach. Malaika wore a white bikini with reflector shades and her hair tied in a top knot as she relaxed to the fullest while clicking selfies. Malaika left Mumbai city soon after celebrating Eid with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's family. Malaika's son Arhaan, Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), and her son Nirvaan are Malaika's Spanish holiday entourage. Here's are pics, fresh from Spain:
Take a look at Malaika giving fashion goals in a resort wear designed by Seema Khan.
Last week, Malaika posted another picture from her vacation in an unknown place - but again by the sea. Malaika also attended an event in Malaysia. Here's a pictorial map of Malaika's whereabouts in the last week:
Malaika Arora, a former MTV VJ, is best known for her dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Fashion Khatam Mujh Par. Malaika has also produced films like the Dabangg series and Dolly Ki Doli. On television, Malaika Arora appeared as a judge in shows like India's Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha and a few seasons of Nach Baliye.
Malaika Arora is also the co-curator of online lifestyle brand The label Life. Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu are Malaika's partners.
Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016. The couple are parents 15-year-old Arhaan.