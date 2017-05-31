Make Optimum Use Of Resources, Don't Give Excuses: Vasundhara Raje To Officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today asked officers of the state government to make optimum use of available resources instead of giving excuses in order to ensure good governance.Stressing on innovation and adopting technology for better governance, she told the officers to focus on delivering results with resources available.The officers should not leave any scope of communication gap with the public. They should not only be a good speakers but also a good listeners, Ms Raje said at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day Collectors-SPs conference here.The Chief Minister said the government has been successful in delivering good governance to people and the officers should make extra efforts to further it."People's satisfaction is the best parameter of good governance," she said.Ms Raje informed that Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Pali, Ajmer and Bhilwara are the top five districts in the state in successfully implementing schemes and programmes of the state and the Central governments.