Major General Dies After Falling From Bridge As Golf Cart Overturns

A Major General today died when the golf cart he was sitting in overturned on a small bridge and he fell nearly 12-feet down, a police official said.The Commandant of the Western Command Military Dental Centre, Major General Sanjeev Harbans Gupta, was 57."The golf cart was passing through a small bridge when it turned turtle. The Army officer was tossed up and fell some 12 feet," SHO at the Chandimandir Police Station, Mohit Handa, said over phone."He sustained serious head and other injuries. Despite being provided immediate medical aid, he could not be saved," he said.On whether anyone was accompanying the officer on the golf cart, he said the matter is under investigation."The accident took place when Gupta after a game of golf was using the cart to travel. We have carried out inquest proceedings," he said.Earlier, a defence release had said Gupta suffered "grievous" injuries while participating in a "sporting activity" at the Chandimandir Military Station."He was rushed to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir.However, doctors could not revive him despite their best efforts, and he passed away," the release said.The 57-year-old was commissioned into the Army Dental Corps in September 1981.Western Army Commander Lt Gen Surinder Singh, expressed his condolences and described Gupta as a highly competent professional and outstanding human being.Gupta is survived by his wife, two daughters and son.