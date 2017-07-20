Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Turns 5. Namrata Shirodkar Posts Pics Of Birthday Celebrations

Sitara, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, is celebrating her fifth birthday today. The doting father posted a beautiful collage of their pictures on Twitter with a sweet message while Sitara's mother Namrata gave a sneak peek of the birthday celebrations. "She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5," Mahesh Babu captioned his picture with Sitara, adding a heart emoticon. Sitara seems is celebrating her special day with the family and actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter. (Shilpa is Namrata's elder sister). Mahesh Babu married to Namrata Shirodkar, a former actress, in 2005. Sitara has an elder brother Gautam.
Highlights
- "She makes each day of mine special," Mahesh Babu tweeted
- Sitara is celebrating the day with family
- A couple of weeks ago, Sitara visited Mahesh Babu on the sets of SPYder
Here's what Mahesh Babu tweeted on Sitara's birthday.
She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5 pic.twitter.com/z2sb1IF4Vq— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 20, 2017
Check out these adorable pictures of Sitara from her birthday album.
Thank you, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar for these pictures.
A couple of weeks ago, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara visited Mahesh Babu on the sets of his upcoming film SPYder. The film's cinematographer Santosh Sivan captured Sitara's pictures with her parents in his lenses. Take a look.
Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993. She debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, in which she had a cameo. She is best-known for her role in films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, the star of films such as Murari, Okkadu, Pokiri, Businessman, will next be seen in SPYder. He also has Bharath Ane Nenu and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.