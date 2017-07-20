Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Turns 5. Namrata Shirodkar Posts Pics Of Birthday Celebrations

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is celebrating her fifth birthday today. The actor posted a beautiful collage of their pictures on Twitter with a sweet message

All India | Written by | Updated: July 20, 2017 17:05 IST
Mahesh Babu photographed with Sitara (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "She makes each day of mine special," Mahesh Babu tweeted
  2. Sitara is celebrating the day with family
  3. A couple of weeks ago, Sitara visited Mahesh Babu on the sets of SPYder
Sitara, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, is celebrating her fifth birthday today. The doting father posted a beautiful collage of their pictures on Twitter with a sweet message while Sitara's mother Namrata gave a sneak peek of the birthday celebrations. "She makes each day of mine special! Today is hers :) more love, infinite happiness to my little one on her special day. My daughter turns 5," Mahesh Babu captioned his picture with Sitara, adding a heart emoticon. Sitara seems is celebrating her special day with the family and actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter. (Shilpa is Namrata's elder sister). Mahesh Babu married to Namrata Shirodkar, a former actress, in 2005. Sitara has an elder brother Gautam.

Here's what Mahesh Babu tweeted on Sitara's birthday.
 

Check out these adorable pictures of Sitara from her birthday album.
 
 

My love my life my pride my madness my joy my daughter I love you .. happiest happiest 5th birthday

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 
 
 

With her shilpa mummahappy happy on her birthday

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 
 

Her last day of being 4

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



Thank you, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar for these pictures.

A couple of weeks ago, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara visited Mahesh Babu on the sets of his upcoming film SPYder. The film's cinematographer Santosh Sivan captured Sitara's pictures with her parents in his lenses. Take a look.
 
 

Candid moments !! @sivan_santosh I never even know ur clicking !! Simply the best on sets @spyderthemovie_

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 


Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993. She debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, in which she had a cameo. She is best-known for her role in films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, the star of films such as Murari, Okkadu, Pokiri, Businessman, will next be seen in SPYder. He also has Bharath Ane Nenu and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.
 

