Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram To Celebrate 100 Years Tomorrow

Sabarmati Ashram, which served as epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi stay there, will celebrate its centenary tomorrow in presence of his grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.Mahatma Gandhi lived in the ashram, situated on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad along with his wife Kasturba from 1917 and 1930.The Ashram trust has planned several programmes, including opening of two permanent galleries at the Ashram, tree plantation and release of two books on Mahatma Gandhi, to mark the event."The Ashram which came into existence on June 17, 1917, will complete 100 years tomorrow. We have invited Gopalkrishna Gandhi to grace the centenary celebrations to be held at the Ashram tomorrow," Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust director Tridip Suhrud said today.As per the schedule posted on the Ashram's website, Gopalkrishna Gandhi will inaugurate two galleries titled 'My Life is My Message' and 'Charkha.' He will also release two books titled 'Letters to Gandhi' and 'Pioneers of Satyagraha.'"'My Life is My Message' gallery will have various exhibits depicting Mahatma's entire life. 'Charkha' gallery will showcase various models of charkha (spinning wheels) from across the country," Suhrud added.As per the official website of the Ashram, this historic place was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi launched the famous Dandi march from the ashram on March 12, 1930.