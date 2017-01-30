Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Leaders Pay Tributes

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district. He was assassinated on this day in the year 1948 by Nathuram Godse at Birla House in Delhi.
पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017
Tributes poured in from leaders, politicians and citizens from across the country on his 69th death anniversary.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day by saying that he pledged to fight those who seek to "destroy" the legacy left behind by the Father of the nation.
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sarva Dharma Prarthana organised on the occasion of his death anniversary in Delhi's Rajghat.
Remembering #MahatmaGandhipic.twitter.com/rH1XGkmVGX— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 30, 2017
#PresidentMukherjee attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana organized on the occasion of 69th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today pic.twitter.com/ckbsVsBjjs— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 30, 2017
Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary, as people remembered him for his contributions to the society not just in India, but across the world.
Paying humble tributes to the— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 30, 2017
'Father of our Nation' Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary.
Apart from India, countries like France, Germany, Canada, United States, South Africa, Spain among other have roads named after Mahatma Gandhi.
Anger is the enemy of non-violence & pride is a monster that swallows it up.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 30, 2017
In a gentle way, you can shake the world.
- Mahatma Gandhi