Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Leaders Pay Tributes

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017

PM Narendra Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat.

#PresidentMukherjee attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana organized on the occasion of 69th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today pic.twitter.com/ckbsVsBjjs — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 30, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat.

Paying humble tributes to the

'Father of our Nation' Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 30, 2017

Anger is the enemy of non-violence & pride is a monster that swallows it up.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.



- Mahatma Gandhi — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 30, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the nation, on his 69th death anniversary.Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district. He was assassinated on this day in the year 1948 by Nathuram Godse at Birla House in Delhi.Nathuram Godse, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets into Mahatma Gandhi's chest while he was standing on the steps of the Birla House, where a prayer meeting was scheduled to take place.Tributes poured in from leaders, politicians and citizens from across the country on his 69th death anniversary.Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day by saying that he pledged to fight those who seek to "destroy" the legacy left behind by the Father of the nation.President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sarva Dharma Prarthana organised on the occasion of his death anniversary in Delhi's Rajghat.Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately referred to as 'Bapu' or 'Father' by many, and also called 'Mahatma' by his followers, is widely remembered for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance in the face of adversity during India's fight for independence from the British.Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary, as people remembered him for his contributions to the society not just in India, but across the world.Apart from India, countries like France, Germany, Canada, United States, South Africa, Spain among other have roads named after Mahatma Gandhi.