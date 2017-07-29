Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Launch Book On 'Mann Ki Baat'

The Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the book "Mann Ki Baat - A Social Revolution on Radio" at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai today.The book includes transcripts of the first 23 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address on radio 'Mann Ki Baat'.It has been brought out by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.The monthly radio address has generated revenue of about Rs. 10 crore for the All India Radio (AIR) in the last two financial years. In 2016-17, the revenue was to the tune of Rs. 5.19 crore, while it was Rs. 4.78 crore in 2015-16.Launched on October 3, 2014, PM Modi addresses the nation every month in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in which he talks about immediate issues that need to be addressed. PM Modi had last addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme on June 25, the 42nd anniversary of the Emergency, where he called it the "darkest day in the history of India".