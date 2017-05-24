Maharashtra Civic Polls: Voting On In Bhiwandi, Malegaon And Panvel

Polling is on in three municipal corporations of Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel in Maharashtra today. A total of 1,251 candidates are in the fray in the three civic agencies, where voting began today morning, a Maharashtra State Election Commission official said. The results will be declared on May 26, he added.It is the first election of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after it was formed in October 2016.The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by a Congress-led alliance. The Malegaon Municipal Corporation is run by an alliance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).At least 12.96 lakh people are eligible to vote for 252 seats in the election to these municipal corporations, the official said.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 189 candidates, NCP 90, Congress 152 and Shiv Sena 144 in the three civic agencies. Some 355 independents are also trying their luck.AIMIM has fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded seven candidates in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 22 candidates, Janata Dal (United) four and Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three municipal corporations.Of the 18 municipal corporations that completed their five-year term this year, election to 10 corporations were held in February, while Latur, Parbhani and Chandrapur went to polls last month.